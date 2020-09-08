COVID-19: Vietnam reports 29 new cases, another fatality

Vietnam has confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases and another fatality of the disease, all closely tied to Da Nang outbreak, the Ministry of Health said in its August 9 update at 18.00hrs. 19 cases aged 7 to 85 were registered in Da Nang City, the epicenter of the outbreak. They include 8 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients, 3 patients given treatment at Da Nang Hospital, three caregivers, a medical worker, a servant, along with three others. Meanwhile, Quang Nam and Quang Tri provinces recorded eight and two cases respectively. Most of them had contact with COVID-19 patients and were patient caregivers. The same day, the Ministry of Health reported another COVID-19 fatality in Hue. According to the ministry, the 55-year-old woman, a resident of Da Nang city, died of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and the coronavirus. The patient tested positive for the virus on July 29 and was transferred to Central Hue Hospital the following day. On August 7, her condition deteriorated and the patient completely relied on mechanical ventilation, continuous dialysis and ECMO, a life support machine. Two days later, she passed away after suffering severe hypotension, gastrointestinal bleeding, and circulatory respiratory arrest. As… Read full this story

