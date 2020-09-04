Coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘responding to treatment’ in intensive care

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus – as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK. Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” for coronavirus as he approaches a fourth night in hospital. The prime minister was being kept in St Thomas’ Hospital in London “for close monitoring” and remained clinically stable, his official spokesman said. Downing Street said he was not working but could contact those he needed to. The number of people to die with the virus in UK hospitals has increased by a record 938 in a day, according to the latest Department of Health figures. The total death toll now stands at 7,097. It comes after No 10 said a review of lockdown rules would go ahead next week, but the public must “stick with” the measures at what was a “critical time”. A ban on public gatherings of more than two people and the closure of shops selling non-essential goods were among the series of restrictions announced by Mr Johnson on 23 March to tackle the spread of coronavirus. Downing Street said a relaxation of the rules would be considered “on or around” the three-week mark on Monday. According to the government’s… Read full this story

