Consumers beware of e-swindlers preying on fledgling cashback apps – illustration photo The increasing number of internet users, rising internet penetration, and steady increase of the share of e-commerce in total retail sales in Vietnam make it a core and high-potential market for modern cashback applications attempting to succeed in the digital space, with large marketplaces such as Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, and Sendo already experiencing record-breaking growth in the past year. However, the Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCCA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned about scam activities on numerous cashback websites and apps after police in the southern province of Binh Phuoc uncovered violations. According to a police report in the province, there has been an increase in Facebook accounts posting statuses and sharing videos related to consumer rewards app MyAladdinz, encouraging people to install the programme on their smartphones. One person in the province even organised a conference to introduce the app. MyAladdinz offers to pay electricity and water bills, tuition, and insurance fees, as well as buy houses and cars on a hire purchase plan. The highlight of the app is that users can earn up to 80 per cent cashback for bills… Read full this story
