Trade Concern for an unnecessary cost By Trung Chanh Sunday, Sep 6, 2020,13:23 (GMT+7) Concern for an unnecessary costBy Trung Chanh Face masks produced in Vietnam about to be packaged. It’s unreasonable, unbeneficial for consumers and even costly for businesses when export goods are not consumed in Vietnam but are required to be labeled under the regulations of both Vietnam and the importing country – PHOTO: TRAN NGOC LINH The Ministry of Science and Technology is garnering feedback on a draft decree to revise Decree 43/2017/ND-CP on goods labeling, with a regulation that requires labeling export goods in Vietnamese. However, some opine that this requirement is unnecessary and costly for businesses. Nguyen Van Kich, chairman and general director of the seafood company Cafatex in Hau Giang Province, said the information on the packaging of his company’s export products to the Middle East is generally in English or Arabian as required by partners, and is in Japanese for export to Japan. In the United States, the products must have English labels and sub-labels in Vietnamese for sale in supermarkets which have overseas Vietnamese customers. “The import market requires labeling under its regulation, not in the language of the export country,” Kich said. However, under the… Read full this story

Concern for an unnecessary cost have 277 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 6, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.