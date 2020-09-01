Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng HANOI – Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Monday reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa (Paracels) and Trường Sa (Spratlys) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos. Hằng was answering reporters’ query about Việt Nam’s response to China’s announcement that it conducted military drills and missile firing in the East Sea, including the Hòang Sa and Trường Sa archipelagos of Việt Nam. “Such activities are not conducive to peace, stability, order, security, safety, freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea,” she asserted. Việt Nam had earlier stated its stance on China’s organisation of military exercises in the East Sea on August 26, 2020. VNS
- Viet Nam should promote local brands globally
- China NBA: How one tweet derailed the NBA's China game plan
- Viet Nam needs renewal of property market to lure more foreign capital
- Viet Nam up 10 steps to 67th in the global competitiveness report
- The US Just Blacklisted China’s Most Valuable Facial Recognition Startups Over Human Rights Abuses
- Viet Nam real estate still an attractive prospect
- China Signals It Will Hit Back Over US Tech Blacklis
- Japanese firm opens $5 million plant in Ha Nam
- Viet Nam's shrimp exports to China recover
- Viet Nam trying to get US export licence for avocados
China's activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Việt Nam’s sovereignty: spokeswoman have 229 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.