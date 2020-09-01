China’s activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Việt Nam’s sovereignty: spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng HANOI – Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Monday reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa (Paracels) and Trường Sa (Spratlys) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos. Hằng was answering reporters’ query about Việt Nam’s response to China’s announcement that it conducted military drills and missile firing in the East Sea, including the Hòang Sa and Trường Sa archipelagos of Việt Nam. “Such activities are not conducive to peace, stability, order, security, safety, freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea,” she asserted. Việt Nam had earlier stated its stance on China’s organisation of military exercises in the East Sea on August 26, 2020. VNS

