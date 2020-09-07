Cat Tuong and Top Textiles Vietnam sign land lease contract at Aurora IP

Tran Quoc Viet, chairman of the Management Board cum general director of Cat Tuong (left), and Tetsuya Fujimoto, director of public affairs at Top Textiles (right), signing the land lease agreement “Prestigious” and “professional” are the words most frequently used when it comes to Cat Tuong Real Estate Group. In the southern region, the success of Cat Tuong Group is marked with a series of completed large-scale projects like Cat Tuong Western Pearl Urban Area (Vi Thanh city, Hau Giang province), Cat Tuong Phu Hung (Dong Xoai city, Binh Phuoc province), or Cat Tuong Phu Sinh (Long An province). To become a leader in the real estate industry, Cat Tuong is gradually scaling up its operation, stretching from commercial real estate to resort and industrial real estate. Aurora IP, also known as Rang Dong Textile and Garment Industrial Park, is located in Ninh Co Economic Zone over a total area of ​​nearly 14,000 hectares, including airports, seaports, and power plants, among others. The area is set to become an international industrial park, attracting domestic and foreign investors. Phase 1 with the total planning of nearly 520ha is almost finished with the completion of associated infrastructure. Aurora IP is now eligible to… Read full this story

