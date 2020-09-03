Other News CAAV proposes reopening six int’l air routes from mid-Sept The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,14:04 (GMT+7) CAAV proposes reopening six int’l air routes from mid-SeptThe Saigon Times A Vietnamese airport worker wearing a face mask talks to an arriving foreign passenger – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport reopen six international air routes from September 15 after a months-long suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For China, CAAV proposed reopening the HCMC-Guangzhou route with two weekly flights. Vietnam will instruct Vietnam Airlines, the national flag carrier, or its affiliate Pacific Airlines to operate the flights using B787 aircraft with 343 seats, while China will use A320 aircraft with 200 seats. For Japan, CAAV proposed restarting the Hanoi-Tokyo route with two weekly flights and the HCMC-Tokyo route with two flights per week. Vietnam will assign Vietnam Airlines or Pacific Airlines to operate the flights between Hanoi and Tokyo by B787 aircraft, and low-cost carrier Vietjet Air will operate the flights between HCMC and Tokyo by the 240-seater A321 aircraft. The flights from Vietnam will depart every Tuesday. For South Korea, CAAV proposed the Hanoi-Seoul route be resumed with one weekly flight…. Read full this story

