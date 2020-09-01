CAAV proposes eight flights a week to Japan and South Korea

CAAV would reopen eight flights to Japan and South Korea Dinh Viet Thang, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that the authority has proposed the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to resume fights to Japan and South Korea. According to discussions with Japanese and South Korean partners, Vietnamese carriers will operate two flights to each destination, while each Japanese and South Korean partner will conduct the remaining two. However, Thang said they need the approval of other authorities like the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Defense before resuming international flights to ensure the handling of issues related to quarantine and pandemic control. If these ministries agree, the MoT will authorise airlines to begin selling tickets. “Local airlines expecting to launch international flights any day now. Japanese and South Korean partners want to connect with Vietnam too,” said Thang. Today, September 1, the MoT is meeting with other ministries and agencies to decide whether to resume international flights. Since April 1, Vietnam has halted all commercial flights to other countries. Some foreign airlines which can conduct international flights to Vietnam can only carry cargo into the country and carry passengers from Vietnam to overseas. Flights carrying passengers to Vietnam… Read full this story

