Nation Ca Mau gets new chairman The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,14:13 (GMT+7) Ca Mau gets new chairmanThe Saigon Times The provincial Party chief of Ca Mau, Nguyen Tien Hai, presents a bouquet of flowers to Le Quan (L), new chairman of Ca Mau – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Le Quan, former Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, 46, was elected as chairman of the southern province of Ca Mau for the 2016-2021 tenure during a meeting of the provincial People’s Council on September 3. He was chosen to replace Nguyen Tien Hai, who had earlier been assigned the Ca Mau Party chief’s post, the local media reported. On August 29, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to appoint Quan, a native of the central province of Quang Ngai, as deputy secretary of the Ca Mau Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure. Quan, a PhD in management science, is now a deputy of the National Assembly, a member of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee and vice chairman of the Vietnam-France Friendship Association. He used to work at Thuongmai University and the Vietnam National University-Hanoi before being chosen as Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in September 2017. Speaking… Read full this story
