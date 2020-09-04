Stock Market Brokers see stocks stage outstanding performance, index down The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,18:52 (GMT+7) Brokers see stocks stage outstanding performance, index downThe Saigon Times An electronic board shows stock prices at a securities firm in HCMC. Active cash flow pushed the local stock market up during the last session of this week, September 4 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Strong profit-taking pressure pushed the local stock market down during the last session of this week, September 4, though many securities stocks made headway. The VN-Index on the southern market underwent strong selloff and fell through the level of 895 points in the morning, before bouncing back thanks to active cash flow. However, the continued profit-taking pressure prompted the main index to struggle to claw back the balance and recover. Positive trading of some largecap and small stocks on the southern bourse only helped the index regain the level of 900 points. Closing, the VN-Index lost 2.43 points, or 0.27% against the previous session at 901.54, with 146 winners and 267 losers. Turnover of the HCMC market contracted with volume and value shedding 6.49% and 12.1% at over 346 million shares worth VND6.7 trillion. Shares traded in put-through transactions contributed… Read full this story

