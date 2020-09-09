Boeing says new problem to delay deliveries of 787 Dreamliner

In this file photo taken on July 12, 2016 Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London. Boeing said Septermber 8, 2020 that it has found new production issues that will impact deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, in the latest blow to the aviation giant.(photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) “We are taking time to thoroughly inspect completed 787s to ensure that they are free of the issues and meet all engineering specifications prior to delivery,” a company spokesman told AFP. “We expect these inspections to affect the timing of 787 deliveries in the near-term.” The new issue came on the heels of Monday’s announcement that the company had identified two issues with the manufacture of the join in a portion of the fuselage in some 787s that “in combination, result in a condition that does not meet our design standards.” In the statement Tuesday the company said there also was an issue with the horizontal stabilizer. Boeing on Monday said it contacted airlines that operate eight 787s that needed to be removed and repaired before they can return to service. According to an internal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) memo seen by… Read full this story

