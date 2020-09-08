Stock Market Bluechips’ recovery helps VN-Index bounce back The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020,18:18 (GMT+7) Bluechips’ recovery helps VN-Index bounce backThe Saigon Times A woman walks past a stock quotation board in this file photo – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The recovery of bluechips helped the VN-Index bounce back today, September 8 after a sharp drop yesterday. Investors’ wariness made the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange fluctuate just below 890 points in the morning but bluechips maintained their growth momentum in the afternoon, helping the benchmark index expand by 0.21%, or 1.89 points, against the previous session to close the day at 890.14 points. The southern market saw winning stocks outnumber losers by 249 to 160. Total trading volume fell by 32% over the previous session to more than 294 million shares, while trading value dropped by 24% to VND5.79 trillion, including over VND1.02 trillion worth of shares traded in block deals. In the VN30 basket, there were 18 winning stocks, twice as much as the number of losers. Biggest gainers were mobile phone retailer MWG, increasing by 3.1% to VND93,100, and securities corporation SSI, up 2.9% to VND15,800. Other large caps such as lender CTG, retailer VRE and tech firm… Read full this story

Bluechips’ recovery helps VN-Index bounce back have 255 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.