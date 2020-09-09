Bars, clubs in HCM City allowed to reopen

Tourists at the peak of Bà Đen Mountain in Tây Ninh Province. VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has allowed bars and dance clubs that were closed late last month due to the second COVID-19 outbreak to resume operations from Monday (September 7). Bars and dance clubs are required to follow safety and prevention protocols against COVID-19, including ramping up sanitization efforts and training employees about prevention measures issued by health authorities. Events with large gatherings such as festivals, fairs, investment promotion conferences and workshops are permitted with proper infection prevention and control measures in place, including wearing face masks, disinfecting hands, filling in health declarations, checking body temperature and practicing social distancing. The city authorities shut down entertainment services and limited large gatherings on July 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the second outbreak that broke out in the central region. Tourism recovery The Việt Nam Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is drawing up a recovery plan for the “new normal” after the second outbreak eases. The administration is consulting travel and tourism businesses and is completing the plan as quickly as possible, said Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, general director of VNAT. The domestic tourism stimulus programme will resume to boost local travel demand. Expatriates living in… Read full this story

