BizInfo Bao Viet Tokio Marine has facelift after 24 years of operation Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,10:23 (GMT+7) Bao Viet Tokio Marine has facelift after 24 years of operation Bao Viet Tokio Marine, the first foreign-invested insurance company in Vietnam, on August 31 announced the change of its brand name and corporate identity to Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam Company Limited. Facelift to reach customers better The move is aimed at strengthening its brand position as a high-quality Japanese insurance service provider in the booming Vietnamese insurance market. Many types of made-in-Japan consumer goods and cars are favored by Vietnamese people. Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam, thus, changes its name in order to focus more on the individual customer market, not just the corporate segment like earlier. Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam, formerly known as Bao Viet Tokio Marine Insurance, was established in 1996. Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam’s two major shareholders are Tokio Marine Asia (an affiliate of Japan’s Tokio Marine Group in the Asia Pacific region) and Bao Viet, the leading finance-insurance group in Vietnam. With a wide variety of non-life insurance products and services, during the past 24 years, the company has served more than 2,000 customers, with more than half of them being Japanese investors… Read full this story

