Ba Ria-Vung Tau reopens nonessential services

Tourists take part in beach activities in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province before the Covid-19 outbreak – PHOTO: DAO LOAN

HCMC – Vice chairman of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has signed an official dispatch allowing nonessential services such as karaoke outlets, dance clubs and bars in the province to reopen from today, September 1, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control.

The southern coast province also lifted the ban on cultural and sporting events, festivals and conventions, which was issued on August 2.

However, departments, agencies and districts must not be careless and are required to keep a close eye on the situation to take prompt and proper measures if needed.

In related news, the government of Tam Ky City in the central province of Quang Nam, which was one of the country's Covid-19 hotspots, has reopened its public beaches from today.

The local authorities have been asked to continue deploying some social distancing measures on the beaches. Beachgoers must maintain a safe physical distance of two meters, while catering and shopping services have been banned from the beaches….

