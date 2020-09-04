Azerbaijan ambassador receives Friendship order from Vietnamese President

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tô Anh Dũng (right) conferred the “Friendship Order” to Azerbaijan Ambassador Anar Imanov on Friday. — Photo courtesy of the Azerbaijan Embassy in Việt Nam HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng awarded Azerbaijan Ambassador to Việt Nam Anar Imanov with the “Friendship Order” in acknowledgement of the ambassador’s efforts in promoting bilateral ties. The order was presented to the Azerbaijan Ambassador by Tô Anh Dũng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. In his speech, Dũng emphasised that in recent years traditionally friendly relations between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan have grown rapidly. He expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Anar Imanov for his strong contribution to developing and strengthening interstate relations between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan. He said that, in recognition of the active work of the ambassador, the Vietnamese President had signed the decision to award him the Friendship Order. Ambassador Anar Imanov in his reciprocal speech expressed his deepest appreciation to Vietnamese President Trọng for the award and said it was his honour to receive it. The Azerbaijan ambassador stressed that established by Heydar Aliyev and Hồ Chí Minh, national leaders of the two countries,… Read full this story

