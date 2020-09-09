ASEAN parliaments work together for post-pandemic economic recovery

The meeting of the AIPA41’s committee on economic matters was held via teleconference on Wednesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — An official of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has suggested continuing to review and perfect the legal framework to promote trade facilitation to ensure uninterrupted circulation of goods and supply chains in the ASEAN region. Nguyễn Mạnh Tiến, vice chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Affairs, made the suggestion at a virtual meeting of the Economic Committee of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) on Wednesday. The meeting focused on the topic “The Role of Parliaments in Promoting ASEAN Cohesiveness and Economic Recovery post-COVID-19”. Tiến said over the past several months, ASEAN countries have taken their own measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic as well as respond to the economic impacts of the pandemic. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is not just a medical crisis, but a crisis for growth when international trade and supply chains are disrupted. Facing this situation, the Vietnamese delegation was deeply concerned about the great losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in ASEAN countries, he said, adding that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a great… Read full this story

