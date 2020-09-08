ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly an open, effective forum for regional cooperation: top legislator

Overview of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). — VNA/VNS Infographic HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) had always been an effective forum for member parliaments and lawmakers in the region to openly and frankly discuss issues of regional concern. Politburo member and Chairwoman of Việt Nam’s National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân made the remarks in an article titled “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community” released on the occasion of the 41st AIPA General Assembly that the National Assembly will chair via teleconference from September 8-10 for the first time in the organisation’s history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the article, Ngân wrote that 2020 held significant meaning for Việt Nam as the country had assumed three important positions: a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, ASEAN Chair, and Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. These all created favourable conditions for Việt Nam to continue to reaffirm its role and international standing, but also demanded that Việt Nam contribute further to the maintenance of peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world. According to the top Vietnamese legislator, the AIPA’s 41st General Assembly and activities held within the framework of the AIPA Five Presidents 2020 both demonstrated the proactiveness, responsibility and… Read full this story

