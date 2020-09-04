ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth

As a region, ASEAN has experienced years of consistent high growth. Its markets now draw more foreign direct investment and are wealthier than before – and by 2030, the region’s economy is expected to double from $3.1 trillion in 2019 to $6.6 trillion over the next few years, according to United Overseas Bank Ltd. From a demographic perspective, the region’s credentials are equally impressive. ASEAN is currently home to over 660 million people – equivalent to a little under half the population of China – of whom 450 million are of working age. By 2030 these numbers will likely swell to 725 million and 488 million respectively. It is this demographic windfall, combined with economic expansion, that will power the region forward in the decade ahead. Talking with VIR, CEO of Malaysian-based Elquator Henrik Pryter said the ongoing pandemic has raised vulnerabilities and is quickening shifts in key exchange hallways. On the other hand, worldwide supply chains are being broadened. This presents openings for both inbound and outbound activities for ASEAN. Pryter’s company aims to expand to countries such as the United Kingdom and Denmark to meet the surging demand. If successful, the moves would further demonstrate the product capacity… Read full this story

