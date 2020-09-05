The APEC summit was originally scheduled to be held November 12. However, Malaysia, the current chair of the regional forum, has decided to postpone it by about three weeks and hold it virtually, according to the source. (Source: APEC) One of the main challenges for Malaysia in organising a virtual summit would be “how to accommodate leaders across all the time zones,” with members spanning several continents, one of the sources said. APEC, which accounts for about 60 percent of world gross domestic product and about 48 percent of world trade, groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam. Source: VNA
- Late Seoul Mayor's Funeral Ceremony to Be Held Online Amid COVID-19 Fears, Reports Suggest
- German FM welcomes extension of EU summit to agree on COVID-19 crisis package
- Two major California school districts to start new school year online as COVID-19 cases surge
- COVID-19 Vaccine Faces Challenge of Confidence
- UN: COVID-19 Worsening World Hunger
- More COVID-19 Cases in Syria's Overcrowded Rebel Enclave
- Play & Learn: Self-Taught Pakistan Teens Create Video Game to Fight COVID-19
- Spike in COVID-19 Cases Delays Plans to Reopen Schools in Malawi
- COVID-19 Fears Grow as Refugee Numbers Rise
- Ghanaians Look to Herbal Remedies for COVID-19
APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 have 211 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.