AMM 53: U.S. stresses law-based international order in East Sea

Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Morgan Ortagus said on September 12 that participant highlighted a need for unobstructed humanitarian approach, violence ending in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the U.S.’s support for a road-map to long-term peace on the Korean peninsula. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun (Photo: Reuters) Expressing concern over the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, they also called for the region’s sound response and vaccine production at reasonable prices. Biegun urged countries to exchange information in a timely and transparent manner and informed that the U.S. Government has allocated 20.5 billion USD for COVID-19 vaccine development as well as the U.S.’s support for other countries. He also highlighted the launch of the Mekong – U.S. partnership and announced the U.S.’s over 150 million USD in additional funding for the fight against trans-national crimes on the Mekong River, including human and drug trafficking, wildlife and natural resource trade Acknowledging women’s strong role as peace creators and leaders, he affirmed the U.S.’s commitment to promoting Women, Peace and Global Security agenda, and stressed the support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for ASEAN in developing the region’s action plan to realise the agenda. Source: VNA

