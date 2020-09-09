Nation All five fresh Covid-19 cases quarantined upon arrival The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 9, 2020,19:18 (GMT+7) All five fresh Covid-19 cases quarantined upon arrivalThe Saigon Times A health worker (R, 2nd) and four Covid-19 patients, who recovered and were discharged from a hospital today, September 9, pose for a group photo. The Health Ministry has confirmed five new Covid-19 imported cases this evening – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry has confirmed five new imported cases of Covid-19 that were quarantined in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau after arriving in Vietnam, sending the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,059 as of this evening, September 9. The five new Covid-19 patients, aged 4-60, are local residents of Hanoi City, and the northern provinces of Hai Duong, Bac Ninh. They flew home from Ukraine on September 1 and are being treated at a medical center in Long Dien District, Ba Ria-Vung Tau. To date, the number of locally-transmitted cases has reached 691, including 551 cases recorded since July 25. Also, 890 patients have fully recovered, with the 21 latest recoveries announced today, while 35 others have died of the respiratory disease so far. Share with your friends:

All five fresh Covid-19 cases quarantined upon arrival have 286 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.