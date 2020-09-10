The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre will introduce a new play Đàn Bà Mới (New Women) by Hương Ngô on September 26. – Photo from the organiser’s Facebook page The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre will introduce a new play Đàn Bà Mới (New Women) by artist Hương Ngô on September 26. The work, based on the original play written by Vietnamese playwright Vũ Đình Long in 1944, tells the story of three women working for a contemporary women’s magazine. Hương adapted the play by omitting all of the male voices. The play is directed by Tricia Nguyễn, with local actors Bạch Mai, Minh Tú, Trâm Nguyễn and Trang Phạm. The play will be offered in Vietnamese with English subtitles. After the performance, there will be a live presentation and Q&A with Hương from Chicago. Hương is holding an exhibition “Lost from View” at The Factory, showcasing paintings featuring the role and perception of women, and how history remembers and values their contribution. Her works are inspired by the life of Communist leader Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai (1910-1941). The event will begin at 5pm at 15 Nguyễn Ư Dĩ Street in District 2, HCM City. Tickets from VNĐ130,000 are available at http://bit.ly/dan-ba-moi-va-tro-chuyen-cung-nghe-si. – VNS

All-female play adaptation to be shown at The Factory have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 10, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.