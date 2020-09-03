Other News Airline service fees cut to support carriers amid pandemic The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,18:25 (GMT+7) Airline service fees cut to support carriers amid pandemicThe Saigon Times Aircraft are parked at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. The Transport Ministry has issued a circular to lower fees for many airline services to support carriers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Transport Ministry has issued Circular No.19 lowering the fees for take-off, landing, aircraft navigation and many other flight-related services by 50% for domestic flights at local airports between March 1 and September 30 to support carriers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The ministry also stated that eight other specialized aviation services will be entitled to a minimum fee of zero dong during the given period such as airport apron rentals, jetbridge services, check-in counters and ground services. The minimum fee of zero dong will also be applied to three non-aviation services comprising site rentals at passenger and cargo terminals and essential services at passenger terminals. According to the ministry, the fee reduction for airline services was executed in line with the Government’s Resolution No. 84 on measures to remove obstacles facing businesses and manufacturing facilities,… Read full this story

