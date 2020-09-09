AIPA members support parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation

The virtual event, hosted by Vietnam, was attended by leaders of the 10 AIPA member parliaments, parliamentary leaders of country observers of AIPA, the AIPA Secretary-General and Secretariat, the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the ASEAN Secretary-General, along with representatives of the UN Secretary-General and guest parliaments of the host country. Addressing the first plenary session, Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Pehin Abdul Rahman Taib said the theme of AIPA 41 this year, “Parliamentary Diplomacy for Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community,” is relevant in the current context as the region faces unprecedented challenges in adapting to the new norm. National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chairs and speaks at the opening ceremony. “The theme further emphasizes the role of national parliaments of ASEAN as the voice of the people and the need to stand in solidarity and to respond swiftly to pressing issues, in accordance with the international laws,” he noted. Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani held that the theme of this year’s General Assembly marks the increasingly important role of the parliament, especially in this time of COVID-19 pandemic, which is impacting so many lives and limiting economic activities, causing the… Read full this story

