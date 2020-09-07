The ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) should be more proactive in brain-storming among lawmakers in the region on how to collectively cope with COVID-19, said a Singaporean scholar. Vietnamese NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers a remark at the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with AIPA Representatives within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26. (Photo: VNA) ASEAN needs new law concerning travel bubbles and quarantine exemption for frequent travellers, Dr. Termsak Chalermpalanupap, who is a visiting fellow with ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, told Vietnam News Agency ahead the 41st AIPA General Assembly which will be held virtually by Vietnam from September 8 – 10. “Another pressing issue confronting many ASEAN societies, certainly in Vietnam and Thailand, is the arrogance of Facebook and Western-owned social media platforms in skirting domestic laws and promoting dissent under the pretext of freedom of speech,” he said. Chalermpalanupap urged ASEAN member states’ legislators under AIPA should come together to figure out how to formulate new common laws to protect regional social harmony and to tax these operators of highly lucrative social media platforms. He said he is confident that Vietnamese lawmakers are fully aware of the need for all legislatures in ten… Read full this story

AIPA lawmakers urged to be more proactive in promoting collective COVID-19 response have 309 words, post on dtinews.vn at September 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.