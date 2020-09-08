AIPA 41 in strategic position to coordinate efforts against COVID-19: Philippine official

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency ahead of the teleconferenced AIPA 41 from September 8 to 10, Deputy Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Raneo E. Abu also noted that with AIPA spearheading the regional drive towards the formulation of common legislation, and the institution of frameworks to build a sustainable programme of action, to combat and contain the pandemic, it is imperative that AIPA member parliaments cooperate and combine resources in putting up a united stand to fight this viral menace. National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (right) receives the token of the AIPA 41 Chairmanship from Thailand on August 29, 2019. COVID-19 is a continually evolving and perilous health issue, which so far has eluded quick and enduring solutions by medical experts and virologists alike, thus, it must be confronted with utmost vigilance, focus, and resiliency. Through AIPA, member parliaments can establish cooperation mechanisms to enable sharing of best practices in fighting COVID-19 with fellow AIPA member states. This will greatly enhance the crafting of common legislation which will strengthen the overall capacity of ASEAN region nations to combat the COVID-19 contagion. Medical data sharing among regional neighbor countries, on the viral transmission behaviour patterns… Read full this story

