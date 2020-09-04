ABA 2020 honours ASEAN businesses contributions to COVID-19 fight

ASEAN enterprises can register for ABA 2020 at aba2020.vn The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an economic crisis for ASEAN and beyond. According to the UN Policy Brief released in July, supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns and quarantine measures are affecting countries dependent on merchandise trade such as Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Countries reliant on remittances, such as the Philippines, are hit hard as declining remittances weaken consumption and investment. Meanwhile, the measures to contain COVID-19 have affected the labour market. For instance, unemployment is expected to increase in Indonesia by 2.5 percentage points, Malaysia by 1.5 points, and the Philippines by 1.2 points. Negative impacts are inevitable, but many ASEAN enterprises have overcome difficulties, and are making meaningful contributions to pandemic prevention. In the special context of 2020, with the professionalism of the organisers and the support from ASEAN leaders, businesses across the region can see the award as an opportunity to honour their efforts to ensure the sustainable development of the business in the period of economic crisis. “Many enterprises in the region had to close or stop production, but there are also enterprises with sustainable development methods, whose solutions have not only maintained operations… Read full this story

