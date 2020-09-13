Traveler’s Guide A picturesque route in the north By Nhat Ngo Sunday, Sep 13, 2020,17:47 (GMT+7) A picturesque route in the northBy Nhat Ngo A group of travelers explores a route spanning four northern provinces, including Tuyen Quang, Bac Kan, Cao Bang and Ha Giang We made up our mind to travel on a route running through these four provinces by motorbike. The motorbike is an ideal means for our trip as it allows us to get through small paths, dried-up streams, jungle paths and high slopes rather easily. Moreover, we could come closer to the untapped and majestic beauty of the northern mountainous region. It took us three days and two nights to complete the Tuyen Quang-Bac Kan-Cao Bang-Ha Giang route. We started from Tan Yen in Tuyen Quang Province. The first stop was Na Hang Lake where the Gam and Nang rivers meet. A view of the mountain encircling the lake was as beautiful as a watercolor painting. The emerald green water and the big trees gave us a peaceful nap on the spot. We lay on the grass under the shade of a giant tree feeling the gentle winds. The next leg was much longer as we traveled 83 kilometers from… Read full this story

