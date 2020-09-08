41st General Assembly of ASEAN inter-parliamentary organisation kicks off

Delegates from foreign embassies and Vietnamese leaders at the opening ceremony of 41st AIPA in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) officially kicked off on Tuesday morning via a teleconference under the theme “Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community”. Addressing the opening ceremony in Hà Nội, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân said that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has had severe impacts on political, economic and social activities of every country, the organisation of the 41st AIPA General Assembly has shown the resolve and efforts of ASEAN parliaments to work with governments to overcome difficulties, push back the pandemic for the happiness of the people, and the co-operation and development of the ASEAN Community. “Việt Nam’s honour to take on the AIPA Chair and the hosting of the 41st General Assembly have affirmed the role and responsibility of the Vietnamese NA and AIPA’s international mission on multilateral co-operation mechanism. It also demonstrates solidarity and responsible co-operation of member parliaments,” she said. The Vietnamese NA leader, who is also AIPA41 President, urged member parliaments to… Read full this story

