35th COVID-19 related death in Việt Nam

Việt Nam’s 35th COVID-19-related death was a patient at Hoà Vang Medical Center in Đà Nẵng City. — Photo qdnd.vn HÀ NỘI — An elderly woman died Thursday morning of COVID-19-related complications, the 35th coronavirus fatality in Việt Nam. The 83-year-old had a number of underlying health conditions including end-stage chronic renal failure, high blood pressure and temporary gastrointestinal bleeding. The Ministry of Health announced Thursday said the woman died on Thursday morning at Hoà Vang Medical Center in Đà Nẵng City. The cause of death has been recorded as COVID-19, complications of septicaemia in patients with end-stage chronic renal failure, artificial kidney cycle and increased blood pressure. — VNS

