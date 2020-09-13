Seven patients have made a full recovery and were released from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on September 4. — Photo courtesy of the hospital QUẢNG NAM — Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have made a full recovery and were released from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital and the Quảng Nam Regional General Hospital in central Quảng Nam Province on September 4. They have lifted the country’s total patients to recover from coronavirus to 768. The recoveries include seven patients at the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital, including Patient 722 (28, living in Duy Trung Commune, Duy Xuyên District); Patient 591 (63, Duy Phước Commune, Duy Xuyên District); Patient 460 (49, residing in Đại Nghĩa Commune, Đại Lộc District); Patient 776 (62, living in Duy Phước Commune, Duy Xuyên District); Patient 671 (33, living in Duy Sơn Commune, Duy Xuyên District); Patient 672 (37, living in Đại Hiệp Commune, Đại Lộc District); and Patient 882 (51, residing in Nam Phước Town, Duy Xuyên District). Six other cases were released from the Quảng Nam Regional General Hospital, including: Patient 548 (residing in Cẩm An Ward, Hội An City); Patient 721 (residing in Điện Trung Commune, Điện Bàn Town); Patient 858 (living… Read full this story

13 COVID-19 patients recover in Quảng Nam Province, total at 768 have 273 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.