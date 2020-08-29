Youngest coronavirus-related death recorded

COVID-19 figures in Việt Nam on August 29 morningTwo new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday eveningPM asks for vigilance against COVID-19VN reports two new cases on Thursday eveningOne more death, five new imported cases reported on Wednesday evening Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital where the patient died. — Photo coutersy of the hospital ĐÀ NẴNG — A 28-year-old man has died of coronavirus-related complications, the youngest COVID-19 fatality in Việt Nam so far. The death was announced Saturday by the Ministry of Health who said the patient was suffering from leukeamia. The total number of fatalities related to coronavirus now stands at 31. The man lived in Quế Trung, Nông Sơn in central Quảng Nam Province. He died on Saturday morning at Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital where he was a patient. The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by COVID-19, complications of septic shock and irreversible multi-organ failure in patients with acute leukeamia. Meanwhile on Saturday morning, no new cases were recorded by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Since the first case was detected back in January, there have been 1,038 people infected. Of those, 663 people have since made a full recovery. — VNS

