VN’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday morningViệt Nam records 12 new cases, including one in Hà NộiPositive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patientsCải lương star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fightTwo new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday morning A medical worker disinfects Ngô Quyền Street in northern Hải Dương Province on August 13. — VNA/VNS Photo Mạnh Minh HÀ NỘI — A 33-year-old woman living in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District is one of seven new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday morning. She had visited Đà Nẵng City for a holiday last month and had been self-quarantining at home. The woman tested positive for the virus on August 17 and is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No 2 in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam now stands at 983. One of the new cases, one is a 37-year-old woman repatriated from the Philippines on August 15. She is being treated at the Cần Thơ Hospital for Lung and Tuberculosis Disease. The other locally transmitted cases include three people in central Quảng Nam Province and two in northern Hải Dương Province. The three from Quảng Nam are aged between 15-90 and include… Read full this story

Woman living in Tây Hồ among seven new COVID-19 cases have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.