As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market. The People’s Committee of Dong Thap province, the third largest rice producer in Vietnam, has sent a document to the Prime Minister with proposals to help settle the problems in rice trade. As a market economy, Vietnam has to open its markets to foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) but the opening may lend a hand to FIEs to control the home market. However, FIEs still can find ways to dodge the law. For example, FIEs can take over Vietnamese retail chains and sell rice at the retail chains. Nam pointed out that the biggest problem in rice distribution in Vietnam is the existence of too many intermediaries in the distribution chain. Farmers sell rice at low prices, but consumers have to pay a lot for rice because rice has to go through the hands of intermediaries before reaching consumers. Kim Chi Problems plaguing rice export controls Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. … Read full this story

Will FIEs distribute rice in the local market? have 299 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.