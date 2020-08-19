Whole-military united and active for COVID-19 fight

The Party committees and chains-of-command of all units have embraced higher levels’ directives and instructions for the COVID-19 fight. The Ministry of National Defense established steering panels for the disease prevention and control at all levels, issued appropriate instructions for the work, and collaborated with relevant ministries and sectors and local authorities to prevent the pandemic from spreading in the community. In addition, the General Department of Politics has directed its units to focus on fulfilling military-defense tasks, preventing the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizing Party congresses at all levels. Chemical troops spraying disinfectant to sterilize Truc Bach street According to Lieutenant General Do Danh Vuong, Political Commissar of the Border Guards, the border troops established over 1,600 teams to managed and fixed mobile checkpoints along the border line to prevent illegal entries. Meanwhile, the Chemical Corps directed its relevant units to build specific plans in response to the COVID-19 fight, particularly to spray disinfectants at all border gates. In addition, the Corps directed affiliated units to study and produce medical supplies for the COVID-19 prevention and control effort, such as hand sanitizers, disinfectants, mouthwash, and so on. The military medical force has promoted their role in providing timely advice for the leadership… Read full this story

