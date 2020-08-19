Western sea dyke needs urgent protection

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken. An eroded section of Ca Mau Province’s western sea dyke. — VNA/VNS Photo Huynh Anh Strong winds, rough seas and big waves occurring with considerable frequency in the two provinces’ western coasts have resulted in severe erosion of the western sea dyke. A 700m section of the western sea dyke in An Minh District’s Van Khanh Tay Commune in Kien Giang has been damaged by the impact of tropical typhoon Sinlaku back in 2008. The storm caused salt water to intrude deep into the arable land, severely affecting local agricultural production. The provincial People’s Committee said that forces had been mobilised to reinforce the damaged dyke section. However, many locals are worried about continued erosion on rainy days. In the long term, the province will build outside embankments and breakwaters, as well as restore protective forests to protect the dyke. It is also urging people to move to safe areas to mitigate possible losses and damage. Localities have been asked to develop plans to mobilise all resources on site and be ready to respond when a bad situation happens. Erosion has occurred in three sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau with a total length of nearly 3,000 metres. If the dyke breaks, about 26,160 households living in the coastal… Read full this story
- Binh Thuan provided with 180 billion VND to build sea dyke
- Nigel Farage milkshake thrower spared jail but loses job and needs police protection
- Female runners need better protection from disrespectful men during races, claims British athlete
- Erosion-prevention measures urgently needed in Mekong Delta
- Report: Sea Lion population bounces back to capacity levels
- AP PHOTOS: By Dead Sea, camels graze at Earth’s lowest place
- Chhattisgarh moves closer to journalist protection law, releases draft
- International Men's Day 2019: 8 Signs When Women Need To Become An Emotional Support System For Men
- Venice, Pisa's Piazza del Duomo and the Medieval City of Rhodes could be DESTROYED within the next century by rising sea levels
- Venice still waiting for Moses to hold back the seas
Western sea dyke needs urgent protection have 361 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.