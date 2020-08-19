Western sea dyke needs urgent protection

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken. An eroded section of Ca Mau Province’s western sea dyke. — VNA/VNS Photo Huynh Anh Strong winds, rough seas and big waves occurring with considerable frequency in the two provinces’ western coasts have resulted in severe erosion of the western sea dyke. A 700m section of the western sea dyke in An Minh District’s Van Khanh Tay Commune in Kien Giang has been damaged by the impact of tropical typhoon Sinlaku back in 2008. The storm caused salt water to intrude deep into the arable land, severely affecting local agricultural production. The provincial People’s Committee said that forces had been mobilised to reinforce the damaged dyke section. However, many locals are worried about continued erosion on rainy days. In the long term, the province will build outside embankments and breakwaters, as well as restore protective forests to protect the dyke. It is also urging people to move to safe areas to mitigate possible losses and damage. Localities have been asked to develop plans to mobilise all resources on site and be ready to respond when a bad situation happens. Erosion has occurred in three sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau with a total length of nearly 3,000 metres. If the dyke breaks, about 26,160 households living in the coastal… Read full this story

