Stock Market VN-Index loses a fractional 0.07%, HNX-Index bounces back The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,19:09 (GMT+7) VN-Index loses a fractional 0.07%, HNX-Index bounces backThe Saigon Times A Maybank Kim Eng Securities Company staff monitors stock prices in this file photo – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange lost a fractional 0.07%, or 0.59 point, to close the day at 850.15 points today, August 17, with losers outnumbering gainers by 233 to 153. The strong selling pressure sent the local stock market into the red in the morning, with the VN-Index falling to below 845 points. Bluechips continued to drag down the market early in the afternoon, seeing the benchmark index dropping to approximately 840 points. However, the index then rebounded to surpass 850 points. Trading volume and value on the southern bourse dipped by 22% and 25.4% compared to the previous session, respectively to 237.5 million shares and VND3.85 trillion. In the VN30 basket, 18 stocks advanced, while seven stocks lost ground, mostly by less than 1%. Among the bluechips, lender HDB expanded its winning streak to 11 consecutive sessions and closed the day at VND27,600 per share. Since early this month, it has increased… Read full this story

VN-Index loses a fractional 0.07%, HNX-Index bounces back have 247 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.