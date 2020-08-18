Stock Market VN-Index inches down in dull trade The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,18:42 (GMT+7) VN-Index inches down in dull tradeThe Saigon Times An electronic stock quotation board showing local stock prices at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Company – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The local stock market ebbed today, August 18, with the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange falling by 0.44%, or 3.72 points, to close the day at 846.43 points. The southern bourse saw 197 stocks advance and 186 stocks inch down. Trading volume dropped by 4% while trading value increased by 3% against the previous session to 227.5 million shares and VND3.95 trillion, respectively. Most bluechips lost ground, with insurance group BVH suffering the biggest decline, down 2% to VND44,600 per share. Brewer SAB fell by 1.7% to VND180,600, while retailer VRE, property firm VIC, dairy producer VNM and mobile phone retailer MWG inched down between 1-1.5%. Sugar maker SBT was the biggest gainer, up 2.2% to VND14,200. Lender STB, electricity firm POW and refrigeration electrical engineering corporation REE were among a few winning large caps, extending by 0.9%, 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Speculative stocks HSG and GEX were the most actively traded stocks on the southern market,… Read full this story

VN-Index inches down in dull trade have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.