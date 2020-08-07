Vietnam Economy Vinacas targets cashew exports of US$3.2 billion By Trung Chanh Friday, Aug 7, 2020,13:50 (GMT+7) Vinacas targets cashew exports of US$3.2 billion By Trung Chanh Cashew nuts harvested in the southern province of Binh Phuoc. Vinacas has set an export target of 450,000 tons worth US$3.3 billion this year for the local cashew industry – PHOTO: PHU LI CAN THO – The Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) has set an export target of 450,000 tons worth US$3.3 billion for the local cashew industry this year, said Pham Van Cong, chairman of the association. Vietnam exported 232,000 tons of cashew nuts worth some US$1.53 billion in the first half of the year, rising 16% in volume and 1% in value versus the 2019 figures, even though the country was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic uncertainties. The mild increase in the export turnover was attributed to the plunging export price of the product during the first half, which reached an average US$6,606 per ton, down almost 14% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Vinacas forecast that the industry would import 1.3 tons of cashew materials this year to be processed for export. Specifically, from January to June, the country purchased… Read full this story

