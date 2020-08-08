Viettel launches Telehealth system at Hanoi Heart Hospital

At the event, doctors at the Hanoi Heart Hospital tested the system by connecting with their peers at hospitals in Thai Binh, Phu Tho, and Gia Lai and General Hospitals in Ba Vi and Soc Son districts via Viettel’s Telehealth. They also performed the first online heart surgery in Vietnam for a patient at the Phu Tho Provincial General Hospital through the system. Remote medical examination and treatment by Telehealth at the Hanoi Heart Hospital Developed by Viettel, Telehealth meets the Health Ministry’s standards of a remote medical examination system. Using integrated modern image transmission technology and IoT (internet of things) combined with high speed broadband, the system is capable of processing real-time data, thus ensuring the accuracy of remote operation. Through the virtual platform, doctors from higher level hospitals can assist their peers from lower level medical establishments in conducting surgeries, helping save patients’ lives in a timely manner. According to the Director of the Hanoi Heart Hospital Nguyen Sinh Hien, this is the initial step in starting online health examination and treatment activities at the hospital. These health examination and treatment activities on the basis of the virtual platform are expected to be effectively strengthened in the future. Installed under… Read full this story

