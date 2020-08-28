Viettel 4G download speed fastest in Vietnam

The speed is based on the 4G network testing results in the cities of Hanoi and Hai Phong and the provinces of Hai Duong and Hung Yen, which were implemented by the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications. Particularly, Viettel’s average 4G download speed in Hanoi and Hai Phong pinged at 70 Mbps and up to 90 Mbps in Hai Duong and Hung Yen provinces. The average 4G upload speed in these localities pinged at 30-35 Mbps. These figures are the most important measurements showing the internet access quality on the 4G network. Viettel engineer installs BTS 4G station Other measurements such as network readiness index, successful access rate, delay time, and so on, showed that Viettel closely followed regulations and standards set by the Ministry of Information and Communications. According to Dao Xuan Vu, General Director of Viettel Network Corporation, the group has focused on developing its infrastructure, expanding its coverage, and improving its 4G network quality, contributing to meeting customers’ demands in the time to come. Viettel will accelerate these goals to reach 10 million 4G subscribers in Vietnam in 2020. Currently, Viettel provides the largest 4G network coverage in Vietnam with 40,000 base… Read full this story
