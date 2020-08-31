Investment Vietnam’s overseas investments see sharp increase despite Covid-19 By Le Hoang Monday, Aug 31, 2020,06:53 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s overseas investments see sharp increase despite Covid-19 By Le Hoang A dairy plant invested in by Vietnamese dairy producer NutiFood in Sweden – PHOTO: COURTESY OF NUTIFOOD HCMC – The outbound investment of Vietnamese enterprises has surged drastically despite the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Data of the department showed that Vietnamese enterprises invested US$77.3 million abroad this month, a 2.5-fold increase compared with July. From January to August, Vietnam’s overseas investment amounted to more than US$330 million, up 15.8% compared with the same period last year. A total of 86 overseas projects of Vietnamese investors were granted new investment registration certificates, with registered capital totaling US$218.5 million, increasing by 21.3% year-on-year, while 25 projects had their investment adjusted with an additional capital of US$111.8 million, up 13.3% year-on-year. Vietnamese enterprises have increased investments in developed economies such as Germany, the United States and Singapore. Since early this year, they have invested in 24 countries and territories. Germany was the biggest recipient of Vietnamese investment with four projects with a combined registered… Read full this story

