Nation Vietnam’s map without Hoang Sa, Truong Sa withdrawn at energy symposium The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020,14:08 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s map without Hoang Sa, Truong Sa withdrawn at energy symposiumThe Saigon Times Delegates attend the opening of the Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 on August 25 in Hanoi. Vietnam’s maps sans Hoang Sa, Truong Sa were withdrawn at an energy symposium under the program – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A set of materials distributed during an energy symposium that kicked off on August 25 in Hanoi was found not covering Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in the map of Vietnam and was thus withdrawn by the organizing committee. During the “Developing rooftop solar energy in Vietnam” symposium, held as part of the Vietnam Renewable Energy Week 2020 which was launched in the capital city in the day, the organizing committee shared the faulty material. Speaking at the event, Nguy Thi Khanh, director of the Green Innovation and Development Center, said, “There is a mistake in the media material as it uses an old map.” She apologized to the delegates attending the event and withdrew the material and updated it with the new one containing adequate information regarding Vietnam’s sovereignty… Read full this story

Vietnam’s map without Hoang Sa, Truong Sa withdrawn at energy symposium have 295 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.