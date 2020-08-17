Vietnam’s foreign reserves hit largest scale ever

Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves hit nearly $57.5 billion Previously in 2015, Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves ranked sixth among Southeast Asian countries and 19th in the world. Particularly, over the stretch of 2005-2015, the reserves roughly tripled at the average growth rate of 12.1 per cent per year. By the end of 2016, the reserves expanded by 38.1 per cent, then 28.2 per cent in 2017, and 15 per cent over the first 40 days of 2018. On February 10, the reserves were reported to swell by 6.4 times in comparison to 2005. Explaining the rapid growth of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, a Vietnamese economist listed several causes behind this overwhelming development in size and pace of growth: the surplus of the country’s international payment balance mounting to $5.5 billion; the trade balance remaining positive due to a $2.92 billion trade surplus; foreign direct investment (FDI) totaling at $17.5 billion and foreign indirect investment at $6 billion; ODA disbursement hitting over $2 billion; foreign visitors’ spending in Vietnam reaching $8.99 billion; and foreign remittance recovering its initial growth rate, exceeding $10 billion. Additionally, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) purchased around $6 billion in foreign currency from Vietnamese citizens thanks… Read full this story

