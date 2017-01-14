Vietnam’s culture, tourism potential promoted in Mexico

The event was held in the framework of the ASEAN Culture Week. Participants were briefed on Vietnam’s geographical location, history, political system, and people. They were introduced to some major tourist destinations in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Hanoi, heritage sites in the central region and the Mekong River Delta as well as Vietnam’s tourism development strategy in the current period. During the ASEAN Culture Week, the Vietnamese embassy there also participated in a national costume show, a forum on ASEAN and relations with the resident country and a photo exhibition on ASEAN countries and peoples.
