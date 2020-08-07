Nation Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 784 after 34 new cases confirmed The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 7, 2020,19:27 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally jumps to 784 after 34 new cases confirmedThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a man in Quang Nam Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases this afternoon, August 7, including 32 locally-transmitted cases and two imported ones, taking the country’s tally to 784. Among the locally-transmitted cases, 22 were reported in Danang, eight in Quang Nam Province, one in Hanoi and one in Hai Duong Province. The two imported cases included a 30-year-old Philippine man who traveled from the Philippines to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC on flight CX906 and a 30-year-old man who came to Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on July 28 from Qatar on Texiana vessel. The only new case in Hai Duong Province is a 45-year-old man residing in Khanh Hoa Province, who visited his wife and children in Hanoi late last month. He had a fever on August 1 and was taken to Hai Duong Province General Hospital three days later. The patient is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases…. Read full this story

