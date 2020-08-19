Vietnamese tank team to compete on August 24

The “Tank Biathlon” is one of the most favourite contests in the Army Games 2020 hosted by Russia. In the contest, the Vietnamese tank team will be in the same table with teams from Laos, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Congo, and Qatar. The other table includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan. The contest consists of qualifying, semi, and final rounds. On August 17, at Patriot Park on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, participating teams drew lots to select competition groups and colors of tanks for the first leg of the qualifying round. Accordingly, the Vietnamese tank crews will compete with their peers from Myanmar, Abkhazia and Qatar on August 24. The Vietnamese tank team will be in the same table with teams from Laos, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Congo, and Qatar. According to Vietnamese tank team leader, Senior Colonel Nguyen Ngoc Thang, the tank teams from Abkhazia and South Ossetia are barely known by the Vietnamese team. These teams also had time to practice with the Russian team. After “Receiving weapons and equipment for the competition, the Vietnamese tank team will make the most of its time during practice. With a high sense of responsibility and… Read full this story

