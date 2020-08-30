Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” event’s qualifying round was divided into 2 subgroups. Subgroup 1 includes Vietnam, Myanmar, South Ossetia and Qatar, while Subgroup 2 has the teams from Laos, Abkhazia, Congo and Tajikistan. After Subgroup 1 participated in the second round in the morning, the Subgroup 2 teams also entered the second day of competition in the afternoon of the same day. The second crew of the Vietnamese tank team competed on August 28 at the Alabino training grounds. Abkhazia only sent one tank crew to participate in the event, so in the “Tank Biathlon” competition, Subgroup 2 only saw the participation of Laos, Congo and Tajikistan in the second competition day. After the second crews of Group 2 finished their competition, the organizers conducted a meeting to calculate points of each team. According to the official results of the second round of ‘Tank Biathlon” in Group 2, the Tajikistan tank crew ranks first with a time of 29 minutes and 22 seconds, followed by the Lao crew with 33 minutes and 33 seconds. The Vietnamese tank crew places third with 34 minutes and 06 seconds. The 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th place belong to the crews from Myanmar… Read full this story

Vietnamese tank team ranks second after two rounds of “Tank Biathlon” have 324 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.