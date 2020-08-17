Vietnamese Embassy in Czech Republic pays tribute to former Party chief

The respect-paying ceremony for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu held in the Czech Republic Chairing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung delivered an eulogy highlighting the life, career and contributions of the late leader to the Party and nation, and expressed the grief over his passing. Writing in the book, Dung said the former General Secretary was a leader with great prestige of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people who made eminent contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and nation. His passing has left a profound sorrow for comrades and people at home and international friends, he wrote. The same day, representatives from local agencies and diplomatic missions of nations such as Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Pakistan, Kuwait, and Iraq and the Vietnamese community in the host country also paid tribute to and wrote in the funeral book, extending their condolences to the Vietnamese Party, people, and family of the former Party chief. Source: VNA

